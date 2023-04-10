Bucs 2023 draft targets: Guards/Centers

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent the past few years stockpiling interior offensive linemen, they have yet to settle on a direction to take the group. Their logjam at the position may keep the Bucs from prioritizing guards and centers in this year’s draft, but it should not keep them from drafting any at all.

In the nine drafts that Jason Licht has been the Bucs’ general manager, he has drafted an offensive lineman in seven of them, taking six players between the tackles. It is likely not an accident that over time Licht has used higher and higher picks on interior linemen, indicating his growing appreciation for the return on talent at the position.

Since 2021, he has used picks in rounds two and three to take Luke Goedeke and Robert Hainsey in an effort to inject youth and plan ahead for losses at the position. The retirement of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa’s departure in free agency last year dramatically diminished the Bucs’ quality of play along the interior of the offensive line.

Hainsey was a serviceable center when starter Ryan Jensen missed the entire regular season with a knee injury, but Goedeke looked completely overwhelmed at left guard. The position was only stabilized when Nick Leverett took over for Goedeke following an injury.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Bucs are primed for a battle at both guard spots after trading veteran Shaq Mason to the Texans. Hainsey, Goedeke, Leverett and veteran Aaron Stinnie are all in the running, but none of them have proven that they can be stalwarts on the line.

The Bucs also have to plan for the future. Ryan Jensen is 31 years-old and is signed only through 2024. His chief backup Robert Hainsey is also due to be a free agent in 2024. Leverett and Stinnie are playing on one-year deals. The Bucs interior offensive line is on a two-year timeframe at best.

That is why another pick spent on the interior line is well within the realm of possibility. The Bucs have too many other needs to spend more than a Day 3 pick on guard or center, but with five picks over rounds five and six, there is opportunity to take a shot on the interior offensive line.

Here are the interior offensive linemen the Bucs could target in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Juice Scruggs

The Bucs tend to draft interior offensive linemen who can play both guard and center. Penn State OL Juice Scruggs fits that mold and is one of the top center prospects the Bucs are likely to target in this year’s draft.

While Scruggs played both positions at Penn State, he started at center throughout the 2022 season which appeared to be a good fit. Last year, he allowed just 14 total pressures on 480 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Scruggs was also a star at this year’s Shrine Bowl, appearing “dominant” according to Erik Galko, the Shrine Bowl’s director of football operations:

.@PennStateFball Juice Scruggs (@JuiceScruggs) was among the most dominant linemen during @ShrineBowl practices. Per @PFF_College, he had a 93.1 grade across 56 practice pass blocking reps. He should be one of the first centers drafted. Plug and play NFL starter. #PennState pic.twitter.com/hZc1EUuH24 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 16, 2023

While the Bucs already have a backup center in Robert Hainsey, adding a versatile lineman like Scruggs would only improve their depth in the interior.

Andrew Vorhees

USC’s Andrew Vorhees is a highly experienced offensive linemen with experience at multiple positions along the offensive line. The main caveat to drafting Vorhees is that he will likely be sidelined his rookie year after tearing his ACL at the NFL Combine.

After it appeared Vorhees tore his ACL running the 40-yard dash, it was assumed his Combine was over. Vorhees had other plans, showing up for the bench press and putting up 38 reps with one leg (and yes, bench press does require use of the legs for optimal performance).

Vorhees could have easily called it a day after such a catastrophic injury, but his eagerness to still show up is an obvious testament to his toughness. If the Bucs draft Vorhees, it would certainly be with eyes to 2024 but it would be with some intention to start him.

Jaxson Kirkland

Just a year ago, Washington OL Jaxson Kirkland was considered a top offensive tackle prospect. Now, he is projected to play guard in the NFL, bringing years of starting experience and pass-blocking acumen with him.

Kirkland was one of the best pass protectors in the Pac-12 over the past five years. In 2022, he allowed just nine total pressures on 491 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.

There might be some issues for him playing guard. At 6’7″, his length will be used against him and he could struggle to leverage against quicker, more compact defensive tackles. He has also missed games due to injury every year while at Washington.

Kirkland’s deficiencies will likely drop him down to later rounds, but that is where the Bucs will have the most resources to spend. Given his previous success as a pass blocker, the Bucs might be willing to take the shot on Kirkland.

Nick Saldiveri

In addition to looking for versatile offensive linemen, Jason Licht tends to target prospects from smaller programs who may otherwise fly under the radar despite top-notch athleticism and domination against lesser competition. He could go the same route by targeting Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri.

Saldiveri is almost a cliche of the kind of offensive lineman Licht targets. Over his collegiate career, Saldiveri started at all five positions along the offensive line. He is a superb athlete, recording a 1.7-second split on his 40-yard dash, a 31″ vertical jump and a 9’3″ broad jump.

With quick hands and consistent overall balance, Saldiveri is more polished than his FCS roots might suggest. For the Bucs to grab Saldiveri, they may need to either add some draft resources or give some up to move up and get him.

Chris Murray

Oklahoma G Chris Murray is not high on a lot of media big boards, but he already has Tampa’s interest. Murray is one of the few offensive line prospects to hold a Top-30 meeting with the Bucs this offseason according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz:

#Oklahoma center Chris Murray is on a top 30 visit with the #Bucs today, source tells @theScore. The #UCLA transfer was a 2x All Big-12 performer at right guard for the #Sooners, but teams project him as a center in the NFL. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023

Murray is undersized at 6’1″ and 294 pounds, which likely explains the projection to center in the NFL. He also is not terribly athletic, but he does bring a good bit of attitude with his game, frequently putting himself on clean-up duty to take pass rushers down a peg or two.

