Bucs 2023 draft targets: Defensive tackle

Though the defensive tackle position may not be the sexiest, it is vital for any NFL defense to have a solid bastion of bodies at the center. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have long gotten by with a rotation of veteran tackles, but it may be time to inject more youth at the position.

Make no mistake, the Bucs have a difference-making defensive tackle already in Vita Vea. He is the cosmic center around which the rest of the Bucs defense orbits. Tampa also has a solid number two after adding former Rams DT Greg Gaines.

The Bucs drafted DT Logan Hall last year to inject a little more athleticism and speed to the defensive interior. He did not make much noise in his rookie season so it remains unclear whether Tampa can rely on him as a key piece of the line rotation.

After Todd Bowles joined the Bucs as defensive coordinator, Tampa’s run defense went from abysmal to formidable, rising from 32nd in defensive DVOA in 2018 to sixth in 2019. They remained a top-10 defense in DVOA until last season when they ranked 13th, in no small part due to diminished play along the defensive line.

While NFL teams cannot rely on rookie defensive tackles to make an immediate impact, the Bucs need to tend to the foundations of their defensive line, even if they pick another developmental tackle. Tampa does not need to spend a first-round pick on a tackle but could start looking as early as the second round.

Here are the defensive tackles the Bucs could consider taking in the 2023 draft:

Mazi Smith

There are few players in this year’s draft class stronger than Michigan DT Mazi Smith. He repped out 34 bench presses at the NFL Combine, most of any defensive player. If the Bucs are looking for someone to plug in at nose tackle when Vita Vea needs a breather, Smith must be at the top of the list.

At 6’3″ and 323 pounds, Smith possesses obvious size and surprising athleticism. He was one of the best run defenders in the country in 2022, recording a stop on 11.6% of his run plays according to Pro Football Focus. While not a finished product, his blend of size, speed and strength could develop into a fearsome force on the Bucs’ defensive line.

Keeanu Benton

One of the better athletes in this year’s defensive tackle class, Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton probably does not get the love he deserves. He recorded six sacks for the Badgers in 2022 and recorded a stop on 10.5% of his run plays per PFF.

Much of his production comes from his explosiveness and hands so violent they could star in an 80’s action film. Some of his 1-on-1 reps from the Senior Bowl are just terrifying (via PFF’s Marcus Mosher):

Here is every one-on-one pass rush snap for #Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton at the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/dA9SRJeUj9 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Benton still has room to grow with his pass rush and pad level, but his flashes at Wisconsin indicate he could be a sneaky dominant force in the NFL.

Moro Ojomo

While Texas DT Moro Ojomo is on the smaller side, his ability to play the run is definitely going to draw the attention of Todd Bowles. Ojomo’s frame and athleticism compare favorably to longtime Bucs defensive lineman William Gholston, who was also a high-quality run defender.

While Ojomo is not going to bring much as a pass-rusher right out the gate, he does have length and power to build upon. As a polished run defender already, he will have time to develop his pass-rush repertoire while still contributing on early downs.

Jaquelin Roy

LSU DT Jaquelin Roy does not have a ton of experience, but he makes up for it by playing with a ton of energy. Though he does not always win at the outset of a play, he comes with a relentless motor that will serve him well next to high-quality NFL players.

Roy only became a starter at LSU in 2022, but he ended up playing the sixth-most pass rush snaps (376) of any defensive tackle in the class according to PFF. To play so many snaps with his level of energy indicates Roy has the tenacity required to play defensive tackle in the NFL for a long time.

Zacch Pickens

South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens could be a steal for the Bucs sometime on Day 3 of the draft. Though undersized at 6’4″ and 291 pounds, he is a plus athlete with quickness to be a terror on passing downs. Pickens has a similar profile to Bucs DT Logan Hall, both of whom bring length and speed to the defensive line.

Pickens is relatively raw, which is why he would likely be available deeper in the draft. He could stand to add a little more mass and polish his technique in both the run and pass games. Still, his flashes as an explosive force for the Gamecocks make him an intriguing prospect for Tampa.

