Bucs 2023 depth chart projections: Offense

It is a new day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their offensive roster has all but turned the page on the Bruce Arians era.

Tom Brady is gone and the offensive line, tight end and running back rooms are all in full rebuild mode. Only the wide receiver room will still look familiar, at least at the top of the depth chart.

With little money to spend in free agency, the Bucs will be considerably younger on offense, manned largely by players on rookie contracts. The Week 1 roster could have more undrafted rookies on it than it has had in years.

Here is the Bucs’ projected 2023 offensive depth chart:

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield (starter)

Kyle Trask

John Wolford

There are no surprises here: the quarterback position belongs to Mayfield and Trask. With more experience and superior tools, Mayfield has the edge to be the starter on Week 1. However, there remains a very good chance that Trask gets his shot at the starting job at some point this season. As the Bucs’ 2021 second-round pick, Tampa has to see what they have in the former Florida Gator. The Bucs just added former Rams backup John Wolford, and if the Bucs keep with the Bruce Arians tradition of rostering three quarterbacks, he is likely to make the final roster.

Running Back

Rachaad White (starter)

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Chase Edmonds

Sean Tucker

The Bucs made it very clear during the draft that they believe Rachaad White can be their primary tailback. They waited until after the last pick was made to add any rookies, though Sean Tucker is an explosive change-of-pace option.

This could be Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s last opportunity to prove he can be a major contributor in Tampa. He will compete with veteran Chase Edmonds to be White’s primary backup.

Wide Receiver

Mike Evans (starter)

Chris Godwin (starter)

Russell Gage (starter)

Trey Palmer

Rakim Jarrett

Kade Warner

The Bucs’ strongest position on offense is also the most enduring. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the longest-tenured Buccaneers on offense, and for good reason. They continue to be the foundation of any success the Bucs have offensively. While injuries kept Russell Gage from being the contributor the Bucs envisioned when they signed him last year, he is still a talented and reliable pass catcher when he is on the field and more than worthy to be the third receiver.

All of the intrigue comes behind the Bucs’ star receivers. Rookie Trey Palmer looks to replace the long speed of Scotty Miller while undrafted rookies Rakim Jarrett and Kade Warner bring an influx of talent and pedigree as developmental receivers.

Tight End

Cade Otton (starter)

Payne Durham

Ko Kieft

The Bucs’ tight ends is another group lacking much mystery or drama. Cade Otton and Ko Kieft took ownership of the tight end room last year, rendering vets Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph expendable. The Bucs added Durham in the fifth round of this year’s draft to complete their youthful makeover.

Tampa could add a vet before training camp as they have typically kept four tight ends on the roster in recent years. Any additions would be pure depth as it should be clear what direction the Bucs are taking the tight end position in the immediate future.

Offensive Line

Tristan Wirfs (starter)

Cody Mauch (starter)

Ryan Jensen (starter)

Nick Leverett (starter)

Luke Goedeke (starter)

Brandon Walton

Matt Feiler

Aaron Stinnie

Robert Hainsey

Only two starters remain from the Bucs’ vaunted 2020 offensive line: All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen. Since 2020, the Bucs have taken swing after swing in the draft to replace the pieces they lost, particularly at guard.

At minimum, 2023 second-round pick Cody Mauch should man one of the guard spots with Nick Leverett, Aaron Stinnie and Robert Hainsey duking it out for the second. Leverett will have an advantage having actually played guard for Tampa more recently than Stinnie or Hainsey.

With Wirfs moving to left tackle, it appears Luke Goedeke will return to his college position at right tackle. Given how overmatched he appeared at times playing left guard last year, this could be a costly gamble by the Bucs to otherwise fail to address the tackle position opposite Wirfs.

