Bucs 2023 depth chart projections: Defense

For the first time since he became head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers belong to Todd Bowles. Tom Brady is gone, and Bruce Arians’s influence has faded with the firing of Byron Leftwich. Now firmly in the driver’s seat, Bowles and his defense will come to define the Bucs in 2023.

On its face, the defense looks much like it has over the past few years, still boasting headliners like Lavonte David, Vita Vea and Antoine Winfield Jr. However, the guts of the defense, its depth, is not what it once was.

When Tom Brady was their quarterback, the Bucs could load up their depth chart with veteran backups and rotational players. That is no longer the case, and the Bucs will be much younger and less experienced as a result.

Here is the Bucs’ projected 2023 defensive depth chart:

Defensive line

Vita Vea (starter)

Greg Gaines (starter)

Logan Hall

Calijah Kancey

Deadrin Senat

Patrick O’Connor

The Bucs have invested as much in the defensive line in the past few years as any unit on the team. The additions of Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey are clear signals of where the team’s priorities are in building the defense.

The group is still anchored by Vita Vea, one of the NFL’s premier nose tackles, and the addition of fellow University of Washington alum Greg Gaines should keep the line solid against the run. The development of Hall and Kancey will be key for how the unit does against the pass in 2023 and beyond.

Outside linebacker

Shaq Barrett (starter)

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (starter)

YaYa Diaby

Anthony Nelson

Cam Gill

Jose Ramirez

The Bucs have also poured a lot of resources into their edge rush, spending top dollar and top draft picks to man the position. The results have been mixed.

Shaq Barrett has been one of the NFL’s best sack artists since coming to Tampa, but he is coming off an Achilles tear at 31 years old. 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has yet to develop into an effective pass-rusher three years into his NFL career.

The lack of certainty at the top no doubt led the Bucs to fortify the position with the additions of YaYa Diaby and Jose Ramirez in this year’s draft. It is possible that neither Barrett nor Tryon-Shoyinka will be on the roster in two years time, so Diaby or Ramirez could play major roles in the near future.

Inside Linebacker

Devin White (starter)

Lavonte David (starter)

SirVocea Dennis

KJ Britt

Trade demand notwithstanding, Devin White will be a Buccaneer in 2023. He will be again joined by veteran Lavonte David, who may be entering his final season in the NFL. Both rarely come off the field and should play most if not all the defensive snaps in 2023.

The question mark is what the Bucs have in fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis. With an athletic profile not unlike David’s, Dennis could be a future starter on Tampa’s defense, but barring an injury to David or White, he will likely be relegated to special teams in 2023.

Cornerback

Carlton Davis (starter)

Jamel Dean (starter)

Zyon McCollum

Dee Delaney

Josh Hayes

The Bucs secured their starting cornerback duo by signing Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean to long-term contracts over the past two years. However, the team is without a clear-cut option to man the nickel corner role, and depth overall is much weaker than it has been in recent years.

Second-year corner Zyon McCollum looked overmatched last year, but his impressive speed and athleticism give him room to grow in Tampa’s defense. Rookie Josh Hayes lacks that kind of high-end athleticism, but he is an intelligent and instinctive player who could find himself on the field for more than just special teams.

Safety

Antoine Winfield Jr. (starter)

Ryan Neal (starter)

Nolan Turner

Kaevon Merriweather

If the cornerback room is lacking in depth, the safeties are begging for some. Starters are not the issue. Antoine Winfield Jr. is one league’s best safeties, and former Seahawk Ryan Neal is one of the most underrated.

No one on the roster has played meaningful snaps at safety in the NFL. That is why it is possible the third or fourth safety isn’t even on the roster yet. With lots of free agents still available, the Bucs could add one between now and the start of the season.

