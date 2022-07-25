Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Offensive Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations for the third straight year, following back-to-back playoff appearances, their first NFC South title in more than a decade, and their second Super Bowl victory.

As the Bucs prepare for this year’s training camp, we’re taking an in-depth look at each position group.

Here’s how things look along the offensive line for Tampa Bay heading into this season:

Depth Chart

78 | Tristan Wirfs

66 | Ryan Jensen

76 | Donovan Smith

69 | Shaq Mason

67 | Luke Goedeke

64 | Aaron Stinnie

72 | Josh Wells

60 | Nick Leverett

70 | Robert Hainsey

74 | Fred Johnson

75 | John Molchon

62 | Curtis Blackwell

68 | Jonathan Hubbard

73 | Brandon Walton

61 | Sadarius Hutcherson

State of the Position

The Bucs weren’t able to bring back their entire starting lineup this time around, and two of their departures came from this unit. Tampa Bay lost both of their starting guards this offseason, with Ali Marpet’s retirement and Alex Cappa’s signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Cappa’s spot at right guard was filled by a steal of a trade that brought veteran Shaq Mason over from the New England Patriots for just a fifth-round pick. Marpet’s old spot on the left side should feature perhaps the most significant position battle on the entire roster during this year’s training camp.

Tampa Bay has one of the better tackle tandems in the entire league, with first-team All-Pro Tristan Wirfs on the right, and reliable bedrock Donovan Smith protecting Tom Brady’s blind side. Throw in a Pro Bowler at center in Ryan Jensen, who is back on a new three-year extension, and the Bucs should once again have one of the better offensive line units in the NFL.

Behind the starters, the Bucs have a healthy balance of experience, versatility and potential with Aaron Stinnie (assuming second-round rookie Luke Goedeke wins the starting spot at left guard), Josh Wells, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett and Fred Johnson.

Position Battles

As mentioned above, the battle at left guard should be the biggest the Bucs will see in training camp, with a handful of contenders.

Tampa Bay traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft to make sure they landed Goedeke, so they obviously have high hopes for the rookie out of Central Michigan. That said, Aaron Stinnie has been solid as a spot starter when injuries have popped up over the past two years, including every game of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run.

Hainsey and Leverett also have the versatility to push for the job.

Final Roster Projection

Donovan Smith

Luke Goedeke

Ryan Jensen

Shaq Mason

Tristan Wirfs

Aaron Stinnie

Josh Wells

Robert Hainsey

Nick Leverett

Fred Johnson

