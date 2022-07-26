Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Defensive Back
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations for the third straight year, following back-to-back playoff appearances, their first NFC South title in more than a decade, and their second Super Bowl victory.
As the Bucs prepare for this year’s training camp, we’re taking an in-depth look at each position group.
Here’s how things look at defensive back for Tampa Bay heading into this season:
Depth Chart
Cornerback
24 | Carlton Davis III
35 | Jamel Dean
23 | Sean Murphy-Bunting
43 | Ross Cockrell
27 | Zyon McCollum
30 | Dee Delaney
28 | Rashard Robinson
37 | Kyler McMichael
Safety
31 | Antoine Winfield Jr.
32 | Mike Edwards
26 | Logan Ryan
22 | Keanu Neal
39 | Chris Cooper
34 | Nolan Turner
33 | Troy Warner
State of the Position
Most of Tampa Bay’s secondary is returning from last year, with a few new additions that could improve the unit at both levels.
Carlton Davis III is back on a new three-year extension, while Jamel Dean’s continued progress should have him locking down the other outside corner spot. Sean Murphy-Bunting was inconsistent when he returned after missing the first half of the season with a broken arm, but still appears to be the front-runner in the slot.
As safety, Antoine Winfield Jr. has quickly become one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers. Jordan Whitehead’s departure should open up a larger role for Mike Edwards, who always seems to find the ball when he’s on the field. A pair of veteran additions in Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal should bring much-needed experience and leadership to this young group.
Position Battles
While Murphy-Bunting might be the leader for the slot job heading into training camp, Todd Bowles hasn’t been shy about using his versatile safeties in that role. Winfield, Edwards and Ryan have all proven they can have success in that spot, which should push Murphy-Bunting to take his game to another level if he wants to get on the field.
The final corner spots on the active roster will be intriguing during camp and the preseason, where rookie fifth-round pick Zyon McCollum could beat out returning veterans like Ross Cockrell, Rashard Robinson and Dee Delaney, especially if he shines on special teams.
Final Roster Projection
Cornerback
Carlton Davis III
Jamel Dean
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Ross Cockrell
Zyon McCollum
Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Mike Edwards
Logan Ryan
Keanu Neal
