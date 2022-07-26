Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Defensive Line
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay BuccaneersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Akiem HicksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Vita VeaLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations for the third straight year, following back-to-back playoff appearances, their first NFC South title in more than a decade, and their second Super Bowl victory.
As the Bucs prepare for this year’s training camp, we’re taking an in-depth look at each position group.
Here’s how things look along the defensive line for Tampa Bay heading into this season:
Depth Chart
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
50 | Vita Vea
92 | William Gholston
96 | Akiem Hicks
90 | Logan Hall
56 | Rakeem Nunez-Roches
79 | Pat O’Connor
91 | Benning Potoa’e
95 | Deadrin Senat
71 | Mike Greene
94 | Willington Previlon
State of the Position
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay’s dominant defensive front is anchored by Vita Vea, arguably the best nose tackle in the NFL. Longtime starter Will Gholston is back on a one-year deal, and is still one of the league’s most underrated players at the position.
Familiar depth is back, as well, with key reserves like Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Pat O’Connor. Nunez-Roches, known in the locker room as “Nacho,” is a high-energy performer who has played some big snaps in injury relief, while O’Connor is a core special-teamer who plays on every unit.
Those returning names are joined by some heavy-hitting new additions, too. Ndamukong Suh has been replaced by another quality veteran in Akiem Hicks, while the Bucs spent their top pick in the 2022 NFL draft on a versatile, explosive interior rusher in Logan Hall.
Position Battles
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
This group shouldn’t see much of a battle, but it’ll be interesting to see how the rotations work coming out of training camp. Vea and Hicks will give the Bucs a pair of massive run-stuffers for early downs, while Gholston and Hall should be freed up to get after the quarterback in passing situations. Nunez-Roches and O’Connor already have defined roles as depth pieces and special-teamers. Don’t be surprised if every defensive lineman who makes the final 53-man roster sees the field plenty on game days.
Final Roster Projection
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Vita Vea
William Gholston
Akiem Hicks
Logan Hall
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Pat O’Connor
1
1