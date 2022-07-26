Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Defensive Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations for the third straight year, following back-to-back playoff appearances, their first NFC South title in more than a decade, and their second Super Bowl victory.

As the Bucs prepare for this year’s training camp, we’re taking an in-depth look at each position group.

Here’s how things look along the defensive line for Tampa Bay heading into this season:

Depth Chart

50 | Vita Vea

92 | William Gholston

96 | Akiem Hicks

90 | Logan Hall

56 | Rakeem Nunez-Roches

79 | Pat O’Connor

91 | Benning Potoa’e

95 | Deadrin Senat

71 | Mike Greene

94 | Willington Previlon

State of the Position

Tampa Bay’s dominant defensive front is anchored by Vita Vea, arguably the best nose tackle in the NFL. Longtime starter Will Gholston is back on a one-year deal, and is still one of the league’s most underrated players at the position.

Familiar depth is back, as well, with key reserves like Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Pat O’Connor. Nunez-Roches, known in the locker room as “Nacho,” is a high-energy performer who has played some big snaps in injury relief, while O’Connor is a core special-teamer who plays on every unit.

Those returning names are joined by some heavy-hitting new additions, too. Ndamukong Suh has been replaced by another quality veteran in Akiem Hicks, while the Bucs spent their top pick in the 2022 NFL draft on a versatile, explosive interior rusher in Logan Hall.

Position Battles

This group shouldn’t see much of a battle, but it’ll be interesting to see how the rotations work coming out of training camp. Vea and Hicks will give the Bucs a pair of massive run-stuffers for early downs, while Gholston and Hall should be freed up to get after the quarterback in passing situations. Nunez-Roches and O’Connor already have defined roles as depth pieces and special-teamers. Don’t be surprised if every defensive lineman who makes the final 53-man roster sees the field plenty on game days.

Final Roster Projection

Vita Vea

William Gholston

Akiem Hicks

Logan Hall

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Pat O’Connor

