Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations for the third straight year, following back-to-back playoff appearances, their first NFC South title in more than a decade, and their second Super Bowl victory.

As the Bucs prepare for this year’s training camp, we’re taking an in-depth look at each position group.

Here’s how things look at quarterback for Tampa Bay heading into this season:

Depth Chart

12 | Tom Brady

11 | Blaine Gabbert

2 | Kyle Trask

4 | Ryan Griffin

State of the Position

This section would have looked much different had Brady decided to remain retired after his initial announcement back in February, but the GOAT is back in the saddle for at least one more ride in Tampa Bay.

Regardless of whether or not Brady plays beyond this season for the Bucs, his presence alone brings Super Bowl expectations. He’s coming off a season in which he led the NFL in pass attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes, all at 44 years old, and in his 22nd year in the league.

While questions will linger about the future of the position beyond 2022, and how things will shake out behind Brady on the depth chart, there’s no reason to expect anything other than another dominant year from the best to ever play the game’s most important position.

Position Battles

Behind Brady, the big storyline at quarterback for the Bucs this season will be who backs him up.

Last year, Tampa Bay preferred to go the veteran route with Blaine Gabbert, which kept rookie second-round pick Kyle Trask inactive for every game of his rookie season. Gabbert is back on another one-year deal this season, but will the Bucs really be content to let Trask sit for another entire year, or will they give him a legitimate shot to beat out Gabbert for the backup job.

It’s clear the Bucs value Gabbert’s experience and knowledge of the offense, but spending a second-round pick on a player who doesn’t see the field for two years doesn’t seem like a great use of premium draft resources. That said, if Trask can’t beat out Gabbert in camp, the Bucs have proven before that they won’t cry over sunk cost in favor of what’s best for the team in the current moment.

Final Roster Projection

Tom Brady

Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Trask

