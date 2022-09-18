Bucs 20, Saints 10: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their streak of regular-season losses to the New Orleans Saints, beating their NFC South rivals 20-10 on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ second straight road win to start the 2022 season:

Final Score: Bucs 20, Saints 10

Keys to the Game

Big Play D

Tampa Bay’s defense kept them in the game all day long, and delivered a string of huge plays in clutch moments to close it out. The Bucs got five takeaways, all in the fourth quarter with four of them coming in a span of nine plays. They added a whopping six sacks, and didn’t allow their first touchdown of the season until the final minutes, after the game was well in hand.

Painful Penalties

Both teams struggled with committing penalties at the worst possible moments, extending key drives for the opponent, and nullifying their own big plays. There were some questionable (and even missed) calls that went both ways, but neither team got out of their own way all game long. Between the two teams, there were 17 flags for 161 yards.

Perfect Timing

For the second straight game, the Bucs managed just one offensive touchdown, but it came at the right moment. On a critical third-down situation in the fourth quarter, with this top three receivers missing, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady delivered a perfect 28-yard strike to Breshad Perriman in the back corner of the end zone to give Tampa Bay their first lead of the game.

It was over when...

With 4:23 remaining in the game, just after the Bucs had taken a 13-3 lead, safety Mike Edwards jumped in front of a Jameis Winston pass and raced 67 yards for the pick-six.

Players of the Game

CB Jamel Dean

5 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU

LB Devin White

11 tackles, sack, TFL

OLB Shaq Barrett

5 tackles, 2 sacks

WR Mike Evans

3 receptions, 61 yards, TKO

S Mike Edwards

3 tackles, PBU, INT, TD

WR Breshad Perriman

3 receptions, 45 yards, TD

Fight Club

The turning point in the game might have been the brawl that broke out when Marson Lattimore exchanged words with Tom Brady, and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face. Mike Evans wasn’t thrilled about it, so he came off the sideline to knock Lattimore off his feet, kicking off a fight between the bitter division rivals.

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game, writing another chippy chapter in their long history of hotly contested battles.

What's Next?

After back-to-back road wins to start the season, the Bucs finally get their home opener in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

