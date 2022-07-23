Bucs have 2 of the highest-rated OL in ‘Madden NFL 23’

You want these guys on your O-Line in @EAMaddenNFL 😤 pic.twitter.com/tNZY9T8jmU — NFL (@NFL) July 23, 2022

We’re less than a month away from EA Sports’ release of the “Madden NFL 23” video game, and they’ve slowly been revealing player ratings for this year’s edition over the last few days.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well-represented on this year’s list of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the game, with two blockers among the top 10.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is No. 8 on the list with an overall rating of 91, placing him sixth among offensive tackles, while Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has an overall rating of 90, making him the second-best center in the game.

Both Wirfs and Jensen have been instrumental in Tampa Bay’s back-to-back playoff runs over the last two years, including their Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2020 season.

