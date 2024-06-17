How is Bucs 1st-round pick Graham Barton faring so far?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ecstatic when Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton fell to them at the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, giving them a plug-and-play starter with the versatility to line up anywhere up front.

Barton appears to have the inside track to the starting center job, already getting first-team reps at practice during the Bucs’ mandatory minicamp last week.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine gave some inside info on Barton’s progression so far through offseason workouts:

The last time Barton played center was as a college freshman at Duke in 2020. He spent the past three seasons as a left tackle. So there is a learning curve to not only joining the NFL ranks but moving inside, where everything happens more quickly given his proximity to defensive tackles and the fact that he touches the ball on every snap. Coach Todd Bowles said Barton has gotten a “heavy load,” and said that “this will be a good baptism for him, as far as getting ready for the season. I think he’s learned a lot, I think he’s eager to get in pads and really show what he can do physically. He’s a smart guy.” Barton has been getting reps with the first-team offense, along with last year’s starter, Robert Hainsey. Barton said he’s been working hard to earn the trust of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who joked, “I guess Duke’s academic program is pretty good.”

It won’t be surprising if Barton is starting at center for the Bucs in Week 1, and his combination of mental and physical tools should make an instant impact for a Tampa Bay offense that desperately needs improvement along the interior.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire