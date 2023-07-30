Bucs 1st-round pick Calijah Kancey carted off field with calf injury

TAMPA — Bucs first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey was carted off the field Sunday after injuring his right calf while making a sharp turn during a drill early in the session.

Head coach Todd Bowles later described the injury as a calf strain and said Kancey will undergo an MRI.

“He was adapting to the scheme mentally, and then he was adding his physical part to it, so he was putting it together quicker than normal rookies,” Bowles said after the practice. “So, hopefully it’s not that bad and he can get back.”

Kancey’s injury comes three days after Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain during practice. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor indicated Burrow could miss several weeks.

Kancey, selected 19th overall, is a projected starter for the Bucs at defensive tackle. He did not appear to be in significant pain as he left on the cart, though his exit is a blow for a rebuilding defensive line looking to establish early chemistry.

The Miami native drew comparisons to three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Rams for his explosive speed and quick shifts of direction during a stellar college career at Pittsburgh.

In his final season with the Panthers, Kancey led the country in tackles for loss by an interior defensive lineman with 14-1/2 for 66 yards, in addition to 7-1/2 sacks. A unanimous All-American and All-ACC first-teamer, Kancey earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

