When will the Bucs make their 1st-round pick?

The 2024 NFL draft is set to kick off Thursday night with the first round, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently slotted to pick at No. 26 overall.

This year’s draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, but it’ll be a long wait for the Bucs to make their selection, barring a trade up the board.

So, when can Bucs fans expect to see that selection happen?

Last year’s No. 26 overall pick came down at around 11:18 p.m. ET, as the Dallas Cowboys chose Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

This year, the Bucs are expected to target an offensive lineman, an edge defender, or perhaps a cornerback with the No. 26 selection.

