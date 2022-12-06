Bucs 17, Saints 16: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out another dramatic, last-second win Monday night, beating the New Orleans Saints in front of a national audience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ epic comeback victory:

Final Score: Bucs 17, Saints 16

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT

When you’ve got Tom Brady, nothing else matters. Despite a win probability of 0.7 percent, down 16-3 with 5:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady led back-to-back touchdown drives after the offense spent most of the game sputtering. The only other time that even Brady has erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter? Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Defense

Brady never gets a chance to mount those game-winning drives if not for a stellar performance from the Tampa Bay defense, especially in crunch time. Todd Bowles’ unit came up with multiple clutch stops down the stretch, getting off the field on key third downs, and forcing the Saints to keep giving the ball back to Brady with the game on the line. Doing it without both of their starting safeties and their No. 3 corner made it even more impressive.

Rookie Playmakers

Both of Brady’s fourth-quarter touchdown passes went to first-year players. Tight end Cade Otton caught the first one, while running back Rachaad White hauled in the game-winner. Otton caught Brady’s game-winner in the final seconds to beat the Rams earlier in the season, and both he and White have seen their roles expand throughout the year. Clearly, Brady trusts them, even in the most pressure-packed situations.

It was over when...

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Brady found White for a six-yard touchdown with just three seconds remaining, and Ryan Succop nailed the subsequent extra point to give the Bucs the 17-16 lead.

Players of the Game

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bucs QB Tom Brady

36/54, 281 yards, 2 TD, INT

LB Lavonte David

12 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Story continues

RB Rachaad White

15 touches, 60 total yards, game-winning TD

Breathing Room

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

After a loss by the Atlanta Falcons to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Bucs took full advantage of the opportunity to create some more space between themselves and the rest of the NFC South.

Back at .500 with a 6-6 record, the Bucs now have a 1.5-game lead on the Falcons, while dropping the Saints to last place in the division at 4-9.

The Bucs are 3-1 against their division opponents so far this season, and close out the year against the Falcons and Carolina Panthers, giving them a chance to secure another NFC South title in the final weeks.

What's Next?

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Bucs (6-6) head out on the road for a tough test against the San Francisco 49ers (8-4), who currently lead the NFC West.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire