Bucs to 16 starters for preseason opener against Steelers

TAMPA ― Quarterback Baker Mayfield will get his first preseason start for the Bucs tonight against the Steelers, but he will be surrounded by a lot of JV-level players.

The Bucs announced that 16 starters are among the 19 players who will not play, including most of the starting offensive line, running back Rachaad White, and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Also inactive are three starting offensive linemen: center Ryan Jensen, guard Matt Feiler and tackle Tristan Wirfs.

On defense, the Bucs are resting outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka; cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis; safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal; and inside linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.

It’s similar to the approach the Bucs took a year ago, when 33 of the 90 players on the roster did not play in the first preseason game.

The difference, of course, is that the Bucs have a quarterback battle between Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Both are expected to play tonight, with Trask starting Aug. 19 against the New York Jets.

