Bucs 16, Rams 13: Top performers for Tampa Bay in Week 9
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered a must-win situation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and they emerged with a 16-13 victory in dramatic fashion.
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bucs made the plays they needed to make in all three phases of the game when it mattered most, and got another vintage game-winning drive from Tom Brady in the final moments.
Here are our picks for the Bucs’ top performers from Sunday’s big win:
QB Tom Brady
QB Tom Brady
36/58, 280 yards, TD
TE Cade Otton
TE Cade Otton
5 receptions, 68 yards, TD
DL Vita Vea
DL Vita Vea
3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits
WR Scotty Miller
WR Scotty Miller
7 receptions, 53 yards
P Jake Camarda
P Jake Camarda
6 punts, 357 yards, 59.5 average, 74 long, 4 inside 20
K Ryan Succop
K Ryan Succop
3/4 FGs (1 blocked), 50 long, 1/1 PAT, 10 points
CB Carlton Davis III
CB Carlton Davis III
6 tackles, TFL
WR/RS Jaelon Darden
WR/RS Jaelon Darden
8 punt returns, 82 yards, 10.3 average
OLB Genard Avery
OLB Genard Avery
2 tackles, sack, TFL, 3 QB hits