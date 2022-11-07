Bucs 16, Rams 13: Top performers for Tampa Bay in Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered a must-win situation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and they emerged with a 16-13 victory in dramatic fashion.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bucs made the plays they needed to make in all three phases of the game when it mattered most, and got another vintage game-winning drive from Tom Brady in the final moments.

Here are our picks for the Bucs’ top performers from Sunday’s big win:

QB Tom Brady

36/58, 280 yards, TD

TE Cade Otton

5 receptions, 68 yards, TD

DL Vita Vea

3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits

WR Scotty Miller

7 receptions, 53 yards

P Jake Camarda

6 punts, 357 yards, 59.5 average, 74 long, 4 inside 20

K Ryan Succop

3/4 FGs (1 blocked), 50 long, 1/1 PAT, 10 points

CB Carlton Davis III

6 tackles, TFL

WR/RS Jaelon Darden

8 punt returns, 82 yards, 10.3 average

OLB Genard Avery

2 tackles, sack, TFL, 3 QB hits

