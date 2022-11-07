Bucs 16, Rams 13: Instant analysis of Tampa Bay’s epic win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a three-game losing streak, and got some revenge in the process, beating the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 in front of their home crowd Sunday.

Here’s everything that went right for the Bucs in their dramatic win, what went wrong, and what it means for Tampa Bay moving forward:

What Went Right

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The offense will get the credit for that dramatic, last-second drive to win the game, but none of that happens without the four-quarter contributions from the other two phases of the game.

Outside of a 69-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, the Rams managed just 137 yards of total offense the rest of the game. Tampa Bay held them to just nine total first downs, including 4-for-15 on third down. Vita Vea bagged two of the Bucs’ four sacks, and the defense just kept handing the ball back to Tom Brady and the offense over and over, including when it mattered most in the final minutes.

Tampa Bay also got another huge performance from the kicking game, too.

Kicker Ryan Succop nailed three of his four field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder in the rain, and his only miss was a blocked kick thanks to an incredible play from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Rookie punter Jake Camarda got the game ball in the locker room after averaging nearly 60 yards on each of his six punts, tying a franchise record with a 74-yarder. He kept flipping the field all game long, and combined with the defense’s performance, helped the Bucs win the field position battle.

Then, after 59 minutes and 16 seconds of continued struggles that bled over from their previous three straight losses, the offense woke up.

Brady and company took over on their own 40-yard line with 44 seconds left and no timeouts. The GOAT did what the GOAT does, and with the Rams focused on stopping Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, it was Cade Otton and Scotty Miller that did the heavy lifting on the game-winning drive. Otton’s one-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds left game Tampa Bay the much-needed win.

Story continues

What Went Wrong

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With how well the defense and special teams played, this game never should have been close, but the Bucs offense spent most of the game still looking like a unit that has no clue how to piece together a quality drive.

The play-calling is still too predictable, the interior blocking is still inconsistent, and Brady’s lack of mobility makes him a sitting duck if one of his first reads doesn’t pop open quickly.

The ground game was useless and ineffective again, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry on 20 attempts.

Despite being one of the league’s best offenses when they run play-action, the Bucs still didn’t use it enough in this game, opting for too many back-to-back runs to start drives, or sitting Brady back in shotgun with no run looks to threaten the linebackers.

Kupp’s 69-yard touchdown was another bad bust in coverage, but thankfully, that seemed to be the only one.

The Bottom Line

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The ugly wins count just as much as the pretty ones, and while this one certainly falls into the former category, the Bucs (4-5) will obviously take it after three straight losses.

There’s still plenty for this team to clean up, particularly on offense, but it sure feels easier to do when you escape with a dramatic win instead of another devastating defeat.

Tampa Bay will travel to Munich to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Germany, before getting a much-needed bye week.

For now, they’ve reclaimed first place in the NFC South thanks to a tie-breaker over the Atlanta Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire