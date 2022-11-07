Bucs 16, Rams 13: Full highlights of Tampa Bay’s last-second win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a much-needed win Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 16-13 in Week 9.

A vintage game-winning drive from Tom Brady ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton with just nine seconds left, as the Bucs reclaimed first place in the NFC South.

Watch the video above to see the full highlights from Sunday’s dramatic win.

