Bucs 16, Rams 13: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s dramatic win

It wasn’t pretty, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally ended their three-game losing streak with a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ dramatic win:

Final Score: Bucs 16, Rams 13

Keys to the Game

GOAT Sighting

Despite struggling for most of the game (again), the Tampa Bay offense came alive when they needed it most, and Tom Brady delivered one of his vintage game-winning drives in the final minute. Having the greatest quarterback of all time can cover a multitude of ills, and that’s exactly what happened Sunday, as Brady marched the Bucs 60 yards in just 35 seconds with no timeouts for the game-winning score.

Clutch Defense

Outside of a 69-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp in the first half, the Rams managed just 137 yards of total offense throughout the rest of the game. Tampa Bay’s defense came up with big stops time and time again, including one more in the final minutes to hand the ball back to Brady for what would be the game-winning drive. Stafford was sacked four times (two from Vita Vea), and the Rams converted just four of their 14 third-down attempts.

Flipping the Field

The Bucs drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft for a reason, and it was obvious Sunday. The rookie punter from Georgia helped Tampa Bay stay ahead in the field position battle, averaging nearly 60 yards on each of his six punts, landing four of them inside the 20-yard line. His best kick of the night, a 75-yarder, tied the franchise record.

It was over when...

After Brady’s go-ahead scoring toss to Otton with just nine seconds left, the Rams tried to lateral their way to a miracle on the final play of the game, but they were eventually corralled with zeroes on the clock.

Players of the Game

QB Tom Brady

36/58, 280 yards, TD

TE Cade Otton

5 receptions, 68 yards, TD

WR Scotty Miller

7 receptions, 53 yards

DL Vita Vea

3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits

P Jake Camarda

6 punts, 357 yards, 59.5 average, 4 inside 20, 74 long

K Ryan Succop

3/4 FG (1 blocked), 50 long, 1/1 PAT, 10 points

CB Carlton Davis III

6 tackles, 1 TFL

Making History

Tampa Bay saw a couple of impressive milestones Sunday, both on offense.

Brady became the first player in NFL history to pass for more than 100,000 yards in a career, regular season and playoffs combined, while wide receiver Chris Godwin passed Mark Carrier for the No. 2 spot on the Bucs’ all-time receiving yards list.

Brady also set a new all-time record with his 55th game-winning drive, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning.

What's Next?

The Bucs (4-5) reclaim first place in the NFC South thanks to a tie-breaker over the Atlanta Falcons, and set their sights on a trip to Munich to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3).

