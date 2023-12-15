Bucky Irving to play in the Fiesta Bowl

With all of the transfer portal and NFL declaration news, some good, some bad, the Oregon Ducks football team got some good news on this front Friday afternoon.

In his first press conference during bowl prep, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning announced running back Bucky Irving was practicing and will play in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty on New Year’s Day.

It was just earlier this week that Irving announced on Instagram that he was declaring for the NFL draft. Seemingly those plans have been postponed until the bowl game is over.

It’s good news for the Ducks as they were going to be down three tailbacks with Irving, Noah Whittington out with an injury and Dante Dowdell entering the transfer portal. Jordan James was going to be the only experienced tailback for the bowl, but having Irving also in the backfield will lighten the load for quarterback Bo Nix.

Irving is Oregon’s leading rusher with 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Along with Irving, it looks as if defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus will not opt out of the bowl game. Lanning said his nose tackle is practicing with the team.

In today’s environment, every player you can retain for the bowl game the better and it sounds like Oregon just kept two really big pieces to their 2023 puzzle.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire