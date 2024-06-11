Bucky Irving dons Buccaneers throwback uniform for recent photo shoot

With Bo Nix and Troy Franklin both headed to the Denver Broncos there’s been a lot of excitement around the former Oregon Ducks quarterback and wide receiver ahead of the 2024 NFL season. But, there are plenty of other Ducks draftees who could turn heads in their rookie campaigns. Chief among them: former Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Irving in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL draft, making him the sixth running back taken. He was the seventh Oregon Duck to come off the board.

Earlier this week, as members of the Buccaneers participated in uniformed photo shoots, we got a look at Irving rocking Tampa Bay’s Creamsicle throwbacks.

Bucky Irving in Creamsicle glory on IG. pic.twitter.com/ltKBQMucbx — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) June 9, 2024

This Buccaneers uniform is a tweaked iteration of Tampa Bay’s classic Creamsicle jerseys, which they wore from 1976 to 1996. Since their introduction as throwback uniforms in the late 2000s, there has been talk of a ‘Creamsicle Curse,’ due to the Buccanneer’s poor winning percentage while wearing them.

The top running back on Tampa Bay’s roster is Rachaad White, a third-year rusher who ran for nearly 1000 yards in 2023. The good news for Irving is White averaged fewer than eight rushes per game last season, since the Buccaneers mixed in their depth backs often.

Irving likes to play fast and powerful. Despite his small stature — which has been a cause for concern among some NFL talent evaluators — Irving fought for the extra few yards every snap in college — and will do the same as a pro. While it’s unlikely Irving will be a 15-20 carries per game back in the NFL, he could become one of the elite change-of-pace backs, playing alongside White.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire