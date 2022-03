Bucky Brooks weighs in on what Aaron Rodgers' contract means for Jordan Love's future

Axios

The QB world order was shaken up in the span of a few hours on Tuesday, with Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos and Aaron Rodgers announcing his return to the Packers.The Wilson trade: The Broncos sent QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022, 2023), two second-round picks (2022, 2023) and a fifth-round pick (2022) to the Seahawks for Wilson and a fourth-round pick (2022).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The move is rem