Bucky Brooks has two Penn State players taken in latest first-round mock draft

The draft is a month away. Spring ball has begun. You can smell the 2022 season even though we have plenty of time before it starts. As the draft nears, we have seen several Penn State players mocked in the first round over the past few months, and that trend does not appear to be slowing down. Each passing day and week brings updated mock drafts from draft analysts across the country, with reactions to the latest free agent signings and trades and other offseason moves leading to changes on the fly.

This week, Bucky Brooks of NFL Network has two notable Penn State players being taken in the first round. Here is who Brooks has from Penn State looking to be drafted in the first round.

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers: Jahan Dotson, WR

The first one is wide receiver [autotag]Jahan Dotson[/autotag] headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick.

The Steelers receiver room doesn’t have a whole lot of depth. You could argue there are other positions they could target in the first round other than a pass catcher, including secondary help and offensive line help.

However, if they were to pick a receiver in the first round, Dotson brings more speed to their offense as well as consistency as a pass-catcher. This is the first time we have highlighted Dotson to Pittsburgh. As mentioned, a wide receiver isn’t necessarily a pressing need for the Steelers to address in the first round. However, Diontae Johnson is a free agent after next season. So, it could be very likely that the Steelers start thinking about the future of their wide receiver room, whether Johnson stays in Pittsburgh or not.

They did also let James Washington walk, and he recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Steelers didn’t really use Washington a ton and his fit in Dallas is much better, especially with the news that Michael Gallup could sit out for 2022 season to rehab his knee.

Of course, Dotson to the Steelers would lead to a reunion on offense with a former teammate at Penn State. The Steelers used a second-round draft pick on tight end [autotag]Pat Freiermuth[/autotag] last year.

No. 32, Detroit Lions: Arnold Ebiketie, DE

The next player is [autotag]Arnold Ebiketie[/autotag] selected with the 32nd overall pick to the Detroit Lions. This is an interesting mock draft. Bucky Brooks has Detroit taking edge rushers with both of their first-round picks, with the first one being Georgia’s Travon Walker. As unlikely as that may seem to happen, Detroit really only has one reliable pass rusher in Julian Okwara, who they recently extended. Ebiketie not only brings more depth for Detroit at that position but he and Walker would also bring an immense amount of physicality to their defense as well as quickness on the outside. Ebiketie has soared up draft boards with his performance for Penn State last season. With Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo suffering a torn Achilles at his pro day, it’s very likely Ebiketie could make his way and even solidify himself as being a first-round prospect.

After seeing numerous amounts of mock drafts with Nittany Lions being selected in the first round, the question is how many Penn State players will actually hear their name called day one of the draft? As the draft sneers, the most we have seen is 3 to 4 players, including Dotson and Ebiketie. It’s very likely both players could hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the first day of the draft with impressive 2021 seasons as well as collegiate careers with Penn State.

