Bucky Brooks reveals which Jaguars WR is 'making plays' at camp
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Bucky Brooks reveals which Jacksonville Jaguars WR is "making plays" at camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Carolina Panthers activated Jaycee Horn from the PUP list. Here is what he brings to the table for their defense.
Former Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby spent all of last season on injured reserve, and he’s now a free agent. As he considers whether he has an NFL future, he’s not happy with how the only team he played for treated him. Crosby told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he feels betrayed [more]
The Houston Texans have released quarterback Kevin Hogan, who had one start in his career.
Don't let last year get it twisted - Deebo Samuel is a wide receiver, which is what the #49ers paid him to be:
The Bears have one week of training camp in the books, and it's been the rookies who have made strong impressions.
As padded practices begin, the trenches are sure to draw more attention at #Saints camp Day 5, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone 7-3 since the All-Star break to move ahead of the New York Yankees.
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
The Teven Jenkins saga continues at Bears camp. According to David Kaplan, it’s not the injury that’s the concerning thing with Jenkins.
A video board message at Saturday's practice left some fans scratching their heads.
Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big pay day.
The NFL Players Association has publicly vowed to accept the decision of former federal judge Sue Robinson in the Deshaun Watson case for three reasons, in my opinion. One, the NFLPA has real confidence that Judge Robinson will be issuing a decision that falls well short of the league’s preferred indefinite banishment of one year, [more]
Following his massive contract extension to remain in San Francisco, which was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area, Deebo Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.
There wasn’t much fake about the risk for 73-year-old Ric Flair in his final wrestling match, in Nashville. But that's what made it so good.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Ewers and Sarkisian could be a match made in heaven.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.