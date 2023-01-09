Bucky Brooks: I'm 'worried' about Cowboys vs. Bucs on Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: I'm 'worried' about the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Collin Morikawa was surrounded by some of the most beautiful views in the world. But Sunday afternoon at Kapalua, no one could blame him if the 26-year-old wanted to get away from it all.
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Usually, only a handful of plays decide games in the NFL. Here are 7 that helped end the Packers' season on Sunday night.
The Houston Texans had to fire Lovie Smith as their coach when these three reasons are considered.
Tommy Kahnle confirmed the Red Sox offered him more money than the Yankees in free agency this offseason, but the veteran reliever still chose New York over Boston. Here's why.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.