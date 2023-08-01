Bucky Brooks: Browns are neck and neck with the Cincinnati Bengals

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks was asked where he ranked the Cleveland Browns in the division and he responded that on paper they are right there with the Cincinnati Bengals. He mentioned the weapons that Deshaun Watson has at his disposal in Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, David Njoku, and Nick Chubb before saying the defense is what excites him most.

Brooks mentioned the pairing of Za’Darius Smith with Myles Garrett being led by Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Brooks is spot on that on paper they are as good as the Bengals they just need to put it together on the field in September.

"On paper, they're right there with the Cincinnati Bengals"@BuckyBrooks loves what the @Browns have done this offseason 👇 pic.twitter.com/3S24Qe5JVn — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire