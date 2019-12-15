Bucks win 18th straight, Bulls stun Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak in the NBA to 18 on Saturday, while the Los Angeles Clippers suffered a surprise loss.

The Bucks cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 for an 18th straight win, which is the second longest streak in the team's history.

Milwaukee were once again led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 29 points in just 24 minutes.

The Clippers' four-game winning run came to an end in a 109-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls claimed just their 10th victory of the season thanks largely to 31 points from Zach LaVine.

Kawhi Leonard missed the encounter due to a knee injury.

Super Siakam, marvellous Memphis

Pascal Siakam's 30 points helped the Toronto Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 110-102.

The Memphis Grizzlies went 48-of-84 from the field to claim a 128-111 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Doncic scare

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered an ankle injury during the Dallas Mavericks' overtime loss to the Miami Heat.

He played less than two minutes in the defeat.

Murray's fine dunk

The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray set up his own dunk by passing to himself off the backboard.

Saturday's results

San Antonio Spurs 121-119 Phoenix Suns

Toronto Raptors 110-102 Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls 109-106 Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies 128-111 Washington Wizards

Miami Heat 122-118 Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks 125-108 Cleveland Cavaliers

Lakers at Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-3) will be eyeing a seventh straight win when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (6-20) on Sunday.