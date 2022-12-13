Bucks vs Warriors Betting Forecast

Reuters Videos

STORY: Armed men opened fire on Monday (December 12) inside a hotel in central Kabul.It ended when at least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said.A Taliban spokesman says two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony.Kabul's Emergency Hospital reported receiving 21 casualties - 18 injured and three dead on arrival.Videos posted on Twitter by a Kabul journalist and verified by Reuters showed smoke billowing out of one of the floors amid sounds of gunshots. While a person was seen trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel, popular with Chinese nationals. The attack came a day after China's ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters - seeking more attention on the protection of its embassy.The embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.