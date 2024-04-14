Bucks vs Magic Game Highlights
The Magic defeated the Bucks, 113-88. Paolo Banchero (26 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists) and Franz Wagner (25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) led the Magic as Bobby Portis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
The New York Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
What does Baltimore need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."