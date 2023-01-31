Bucks vs Hornets Betting Forecast

Power Missouri

Four-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri out of Lee's Summit North (Mo.) made his fifth visit to Mizzou on the weekend of Jan. 28, this time taking part in Junior Day. Nwaneri is the nation's 74th overall prospect, the ninth-best defensive end and the No. 2 player in Missouri, according to Rivals. Nwaneri has over 25 offers including one from Missouri, which gave him his fourth offer in the fall of 2021.