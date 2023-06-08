Bucks star Khris Middleton reportedly had offseason knee surgery, should be ready by July

Khris Middleton missed 18 games this past season with knee pain. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton reportedly underwent minor arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, according to The Athletic, to fix an issue that plagued his 2022-23 season.

Middleton reportedly had the procedure done soon after the Bucks' first-round playoff exit on April 16 but is expected to make a full recovery and return to the team by July, per The Athletic. He missed 18 games in December and January due to right knee soreness but managed the pain through the end of Milwaukee's season. Middleton also missed most of the Bucks' 2022 playoffs after he suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain.

Although injuries plagued Middleton throughout the season — he missed the first 20 games while he recovered from offseason wrist surgery and dealt with a left ankle sprain throughout the year — the Bucks shooter averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33 games. Against the Heat in the first round of the playoffs, Middleton averaged 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Middleton, who'll be 32 in August, appears to still be a part of the Bucks' long-term future, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. He was included in the team meetings to find a replacement for former head coach Mike Budenholzer before the Bucks hired former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. Middleton could sign also a new long-term contract — he only has his player option left on the five-year, $177.5 million deal he signed in 2019.

The Bucks are better with Middleton on the court, too. Milwaukee was 25-8 when he played and 33-16 when he didn't this past season.