Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with right knee injury after suddenly leaving game vs. Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly called a timeout in the first quarter on Friday night and walked off the floor with a right knee injury. (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks star suddenly pulled himself from their game against the Miami Heat with just more than a minute left in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo didn’t seem to do anything extraordinary before calling the timeout, but he walked immediately off the court with a slight limp and went directly to the locker room.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took himself off the floor after this play vs. the Heat. 😨



He had 4 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the first 6 minutes of the game.pic.twitter.com/Ay4VtuLXhe — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 25, 2023

The team then ruled him out with a right knee injury. He finished with four points, four assists and four rebounds.

Specifics on his injury are not yet known.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.