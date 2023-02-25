Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with right knee injury after suddenly leaving game vs. Heat

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Milwaukee Bucks&#39; Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly called a timeout in the first quarter on Friday night and walked off the floor with a right knee injury. (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks star suddenly pulled himself from their game against the Miami Heat with just more than a minute left in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo didn’t seem to do anything extraordinary before calling the timeout, but he walked immediately off the court with a slight limp and went directly to the locker room.

The team then ruled him out with a right knee injury. He finished with four points, four assists and four rebounds.

Specifics on his injury are not yet known.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Recommended Stories