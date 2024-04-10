Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out for last 3 regular-season games due to calf strain

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is out for the remainder of the regular season. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Bucks' three remaining regular-season games with a calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. He will be evaluated daily as he receives treatment.

The news comes after the 29-year-old exited the Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics due to an awkward, non-contact leg injury in the second half on Tuesday night.

He was barely jogging after inbounding the ball when he abruptly lowered himself to the court and grabbed his calf during the third quarter. He was later seen with a significant limp, relying on his teammates to help him make his way to the locker room at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis left the Bucks game after an apparent leg injury in the 3Q pic.twitter.com/3RFrSMy9uv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2024

Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists before the early exit. He finishes the regular season averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 73 games.

While the two-time NBA MVP turned in a mostly healthy campaign, the timing of his current injury isn't ideal for the Bucks' postseason outlook. The 48-31 team is sitting at second in the Eastern Conference ahead of two upcoming games against the Orlando Magic, which currently hold the No. 3 spot.

The Bucks went without Antetokounmpo for two games last month while he dealt with a left hamstring issue. Milwaukee went 1-1 in his absence, notching a 140-129 win over the Phoenix Suns on March 17 followed by a 122-119 loss to the Celtics. Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis took turns leading the Bucks in scoring between both of those games, and they'll see an increased load for as long as Antetokounmpo is out.

Khris Middleton, who would've been expected to see more usage, will join Antetokounmpo on the bench Wednesday night against the Magic for left ankle injury management. MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway will also miss the game as they deal with ankle sprains.

Milwaukee will need to take advantage of the week of rest provided by the play-in tournament before attempting to make a run in the playoffs.