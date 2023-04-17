Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo making ‘progress’ after back contusion, clean MRI

The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss minimal time after he went down with a lower back contusion on Sunday night in their opening-round playoff series with the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after the game, and it came back clean, coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday.

“He’s still sore, but I think [it’s] progress,” Budenholzer said, via ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “He’s getting some treatment, and we’ll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two.”

Antetokounmpo went down in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Fiserv Forum after making contact with Heat veteran Kevin Love while driving to the rim. Antetokounmpo fell down hard on the court, and he rolled over, wincing in pain while reaching for his lower back before slowly getting up.

He shot free throws after drawing the foul, but later left the game for good in the second quarter. He was officially ruled out of the game before halftime with the lower back contusion.

Giannis with a scary fall 😳





Antetokounmpo had 6 points and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes.

The Heat, who also lost Tyler Herro to a broken hand in the game, beat the Bucks 130-117.

Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in Milwaukee. The Bucks held a film session on Monday, and Antetokounmpo didn’t practice with the team. They will practice next on Tuesday afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back and left early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on Sunday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo’s status for that game, and the remainder of the series, is still up in the air. But, at least for now, the Bucks are hopeful he won’t be out long.