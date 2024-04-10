Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves win over Celtics early with awkward non-contact leg injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury comes with just three games left in the regular season

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a very awkward non-contact leg injury in the second half of their 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was casually jogging up the floor after inbounding the ball late in the third quarter when he suddenly fell down to the court. He reached for his left calf instantly, clearly knowing something was wrong, and then was seen limping significantly on his way back to the locker room at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out from the rest of the game with what the Bucks called a left calf strain. Specifics of his injury are not yet known, though he is set to undergo an MRI and further testing in the near future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game with a left calf strain on Tuesday night. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists when he went down. The 29-year-old entered Tuesday’s game averaging 30.7 points per contest, which is the second-best output in the league. He’s also averaging 11.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.

Despite losing Antetokounmpo, and surviving a third quarter where they managed just 15 points as a team, the Bucks held on to grab the 13-point win Tuesday night. Patrick Beverley led Milwaukee with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Brook Lopez finished with 15 points.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Jaylen Brown added 14 points and 10 rebounds. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Boston. The Celtics also didn't shoot a single free throw throughout the entire game.

The Bucks now hold a 48-31 record, which has them in second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics still hold a 14-game lead over the Bucks in the standings, however, and they've locked up the top seed in the conference. The Bucks have just three games left in the regular season.

While it's still unclear how bad Antetokounmpo's injury is, it's hit at just about the worst possible time for the Bucks. If Antetokounmpo is out for any significant amount of time now, with the playoffs starting next week, the Bucks could very easily be looking at a second consecutive first-round postseason exit.