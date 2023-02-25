Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game vs. Miami after knocking knees with Heat player

Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled himself out of the game against Miami on Friday night after he knocked knees with a Heat player.

With just more than a minute left in the first quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game, Antetokounmpo suddenly called a timeout and walked off the floor to the locker room. It wasn’t immediately known what had happened, but the Milwaukee star limped off and went directly to the tunnel at Fiserv Forum, so something was clearly wrong.

He had 4 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the first 6 minutes of the game.

The Bucks then quickly ruled Antetokounmpo out of the game with a right knee injury, and confirmed that he had knocked knees with a Heat player. It's not clear who, but it was either Caleb Martin on the screen or Victor Oladipo coming around him on the inbound play. Antetokounmpo had four points, four rebounds and four assists in what was his first game back from a wrist injury.

Specifics on his knee injury are not yet known. While Friday’s departure initially appeared to be concerning, it shouldn’t keep Antetokounmpo out for long at all.

Antetokounmpo entered Friday night averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Despite losing Antetokounmpo early, the Bucks had no issue getting past the Heat. They took a 17-point lead at halftime and cruised to the 128-99 win behind 24 points from Jrue Holiday. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Milwaukee. The Bucks have now won 13 straight games dating back to Jan. 23, and hold a 42-17 record.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points in the loss, their third straight. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Love, who made his debut for the Heat, didn’t score but finished with eight rebounds and four assists on the night.