Bucks at Rockets, Jan. 6: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

Three weeks ago in Milwaukee, the Rockets mounted a substantial challenge against a loaded Bucks team led by a duo of perennial All-Stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. It wasn’t quite enough to win, but Houston certainly made a positive impression.

Now, as the Bucks (25-10) pay their return visit to Houston’s Toyota Center, the upstart hosts are looking to finish the job and wrap up their season-long homestand of seven games with a bang.

One problem for Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet’s Rockets (17-16) is timing. Though they are at home, Saturday will be night two of a challenging back-to-back after playing the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Friday night. Only 24 hours later, they face what is currently the No. 2 seed out East.

Friday’s result means the Rockets won’t enter with much momentum, since Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves won in a rout.

When and How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (17-16)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Milwaukee Bucks (25-10)

Guard: Damian Lillard

Guard: Malik Beasley

Forward: Khris Middleton

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Center: Brook Lopez

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report on Friday listed Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) and Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) as out, while Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness) was questionable. Nate Hinton, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Nate Williams are in the NBA G League.

The Rockets are not required to issue an injury report for Saturday’s game until a few hours before tipoff, owing to the back-to-back.

The Bucks are listing Jae Crowder (left adductor surgery) as out, while TyTy Washington Jr., Chris Livingston, and Marques Bolden are with Milwaukee’s G League affiliate club.

Jan. 6 uniform choices

Rockets : White City Edition

Bucks: Green Icon Edition

Latest interviews

Upcoming schedule

