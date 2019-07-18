Robin Lopez loves his Seattle Mariners. When talking about the team, he often refers to them as an entire unit, saying "we."

The Milwaukee Bucks' center attended the A's game to watch his beloved Mariners play at RingCentral Coliseum on Wednesday. He won a voucher for 50 percent off of a hair cut, and he was trying not to take it too personally:

Dear Oakland @Athletics,



I'm not thrilled with the consolation prize @Stomper00 gifted me. I don't want to be ungrateful here, but...am I reading too deep into this voucher?? I'm pretty fond of my curls.



Signed,

Confused and Hairy in Fresno pic.twitter.com/COeRryJl50









— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 17, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lopez went to high school in Fresno, so he appeared to be happy to make the trip to see his favorite team. Unfortunately, he witnessed a rocking by the A's, who defeated Seattle 10-2 on Wednesday. But he got to hang out with Stomper, so it wasn't a complete loss.

[RELATED: Bailey gets 'energy boost' by joining A's]

The rough road trip for the Mariners hopefully will not lead to a new hair cut for Lopez -- that Sideshow Bob look has always suited him.

Bucks' Robin Lopez wonders if A's free haircut voucher was a message originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area