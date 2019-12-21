Bucks' Robin and Brook Lopez flew cross-country midseason for Star Wars ride

The Lopez twins are huge Star Wars fans. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Robin and Brook Lopez are twins, and they both play for the Milwaukee Bucks. That means they can plan outlandish adventures like ... well, skipping town for 14 hours because there is a new Star Wars ride in Disney World.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk followed the Lopez twins for their journey from Milwaukee to Orlando on Dec. 5 — in between a game in Detroit against the Pistons on Dec. 4 and another game on Dec. 6, at home against the Los Angeles Clippers — so they could be among the first patrons to ride “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” on opening day at the theme park’s “Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge” attraction.

As an indication of just how extra this trip was, the Lopez’s took a chartered flight and played a Star Wars Monopoly game on the plane. They had planned this out months beforehand — “the twins hounded their people to secure transportation and VIP access to the park,” according to Youngmisuk.

"Out of season, we must have done something ridiculous like this at some point," Brook said to ESPN. "I know we've gone to Tokyo Disneyland for a day and a half over the summer. We'll do stuff like that. But 14 hours for something this quick?"

Huge Star Wars nerds

When “Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge” opened on May 31, Robin and Brook were among the crowd — and easily recognizable:

Star Wars is cool I guess but the most exciting thing I’ve seen today is @rolopez42 & his brother. pic.twitter.com/wLoepxLplW — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) May 31, 2019

The Lopez twins, now both NBA veterans, are teammates for the first time since their Stanford days. It is clear they have similar interests and personalities, and a bond so close that Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer even had a meeting with them about how they rib each other too hard.

"He was like, 'Take it easy, you guys. I don't want you going too hard on each other,’” Brook said to ESPN.

The twins went on the ride as planned, and then landed back in Milwaukee past midnight — in plenty of time before morning shootaround and a game against the Clippers.

