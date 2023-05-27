Bucks reportedly hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach

Adrian Griffin has been an assistant head coach with multiple NBA teams and will get his first shot at a head-coaching job with the Bucks. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks found their replacement for Mike Budenholzer. The team will reportedly hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as its next head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Griffin, 48, has ties to the Bucks. After his playing career ended in 2008, Griffin joined the Bucks as a coaching assistant under Scott Skiles.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HJl1KRgOyR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2023

In 2010, he joined Tom Thibodeau and the Chicago Bulls, where Griffin spent five seasons. Following his stint with the Bulls, Griffin joined the Orlando Magic as a lead assistant. He also filled that role with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Raptors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While Griffin has never served as a full-time head coach, he has some experience in the role. Griffin took over for former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a couple times in Toronto. Griffin helped lead the team to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Following that win, Griffin was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife. He denied those accusations. The Raptors released a statement saying they would allow Griffin to "settle these matters" with his ex-wife.

Griffin filed a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, which was later dropped after a settlement. Griffin was not punished by the Raptors or the NBA following the accusations.

Bucks looking for better success in playoffs under Adrian Griffin

The Bucks were in the market for a new head coach after the team fired Budenholzer following yet another premature exit in the postseason. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks were unseated by the No. 8 Miami Heat in the first round of the 2022-23 NBA playoffs. Budenholzer was fired days later.

Advertisement

The Bucks reportedly interviewed a number of coaching candidates, including former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, for the position. Nurse reportedly pulled out of the process, leaving the Bucks to decide between Griffin and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, according to Charania.

Sources: After Nick Nurse pulled out of the process, the Milwaukee Bucks are deciding between Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s next head coach. Griffin is gaining traction in the process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2023

Expectations are high in Milwaukee. Led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have consistently been one of the best teams in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. Despite finishing near the top of the Eastern Conference in every season since then, the Bucks have only made one Finals appearance. That came during the 2020-21 NBA season, when the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the title.

The team followed that up by losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2021-22 NBA season and then falling in the first round to the Heat this season. Those early postseason losses led to Budenholzer's dismissal.

Antetokounmpo was reportedly involved in the hiring and met with Griffin during the interview process, per Charania. Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton reportedly discussed the situation at a dinner with team general manager Jon Horst. Antetokounmpo reportedly "endorsed" the team hiring Griffin.