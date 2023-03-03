Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls, who were in need of point guard help all season, decided to move on from Goran Dragic after the trade deadline and agreed to a buyout with the 36-year-old former All-Star.

Multiple teams made their pitch to Dragic to sign for the rest of the season and the playoffs, but the Bucks have moved to the front of the line and he could be signed Friday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks believe Dragic’s tough-minded leadership and abilities can help them off the bench in their championship pursuit.

Dragic is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists a game in 15 minutes off the bench for the Bulls, and he is shooting 35.2% on 3-pointers.

Dragic would have a limited role on the court for a Milwaukee team that has won 16 straight. Jrue Holiday gets most of the minutes at the point with Jevon Carter playing solidly as a reserve for 15-20 minutes a night. However, he could provide depth and some offensive punch in matchups where that is called for.

While teams such as Miami might be able to offer more minutes, Dragic appears to be choosing a place he has a real chance to make a deep playoff run and maybe win a ring.

Bucks reportedly emerge as frontrunners to sign Goran Dragic originally appeared on NBCSports.com