Bucks playoff tickets on sale Wednesday; here's what to know

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced single-game tickets to potential first-round playoff games will go on sale Wednesday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, the Bucks (47-28) hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with seven games to play. They are four wins ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who currently hold the sixth seed, and five wins ahead of the seventh-seed Miami Heat.

The top six teams in each conference clinch a first-round playoff berth, while seeds seven through 10 compete in the Play-In Tournament to reach the first round.

Tickets for potential first round games can be purchased through the Bucks' website. Further details will be announced at a later date, the team said.

The NBA Play-In Tournament starts April 16, with first-round playoff games beginning April 20.