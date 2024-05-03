Bucks’ Pat Connaughton Seemingly Unfazed by Patrick Beverley Drama

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers last night in the first round NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs. As things were spiraling on the scoreboard for the Bucks, they took an even worse turn on the bench.

Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley was clearly disturbed by the happenings of the game as I’m sure the home crowd Pacers fans were letting him hear it. He decided to whip a basketball into the stands at a group of fans while having to be restrained by teammates.

A short video of the clip is posted below. In it be sure to watch former Notre Dame star Pat Connaughton who seemingly could not have cared less about any of the happenings around him.

FULL VIDEO OF PATRICK BEVERLY THROWING BALL into innocent Woman PACERS fan who were just clapping & a bystander returning the ball👀 @NBA pic.twitter.com/I2RHhKD8Dg — MADE by “VIRGIL” (@madebyVIRGIL) May 3, 2024

Connaughton looks like he’d make a spokesman for Southwest Airlines in their next “Want to Get Away?” commercial series.

For what it’s worth, Connaughton averaged 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over the six-game series.

NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Feb 26, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey celebrates…

Feb 26, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish center Garrick Sherman (11) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) during a timeout agains the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

Mar 1, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) shoots…

Mar 1, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) shoots a three point basket over Pittsburgh Panthers guard Lamar Patterson (21) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

Mar 1, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles…

Mar 1, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Michael Young (2) and guard James Robinson (0) defend in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Pitt won 85-81 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Northern Illinois at Notre Dame

Dec 22, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) grabs…

Dec 22, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) grabs a rebound in front of Northern Illinois Huskies center Pete Rakocevic (0) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame won 91-66. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Jan 3, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) dunks…

Jan 3, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) dunks in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame won 83-76 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Jan 5, 2015; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) fights…

Jan 5, 2015; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) fights for a rebound with North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) and guard Marcus Paige (5) with 4.8 seconds left in the second half. The Fighting Irish defeated the Tar Heels 71-70 at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Notre Dame

Jan 10, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) is…

Jan 10, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) is lifted by his teammates at the end of warmups before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Purcell Pavilion. Virginia won 62-56. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Miami at Notre Dame

Jan 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) shoots…

Jan 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) shoots a three point basket as Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Miami at Notre Dame

Jan 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Zach Auguste (30) guard…

Jan 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Zach Auguste (30) guard Jerian Grant (22) guard Pat Connaughton (24) and forward Bonzie Colson (35) sing the Notre Dame alma mater after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 75-70 at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Notre Dame

Feb 24, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles…

Feb 24, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Notre Dame

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) looks…

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers guard Rod Hall (12) defends in the first half of the game at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame won 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Notre Dame

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey and…

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey and guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) hug in the second half of the game against the Clemson Tigers at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers by the score of 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Notre Dame

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) and…

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) and head coach Mike Brey and guard Jerian Grant (22) celebrate after the game against the Clemson Tigers at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers by the score of 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Notre Dame

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) and…

Mar 7, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) and guard Jerian Grant (22) and forward Zach Auguste (30) forward Bonzie Colson (35) after the game against the Clemson Tigers at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers by the score of 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-Notre Dame vs Miami

Mar 12, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) with the…

Mar 12, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) with the ball as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Angel Rodriguez (13) and guard Sheldon McClellan (10) defend in the second half. The Fighting Irish defeated the Hurricanes 70-63 in the quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-2nd Round-Notre Dame vs Northeastern

Mar 19, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Northeastern Huskies forward Quincy Ford (12) shoots the ball as…

Mar 19, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Northeastern Huskies forward Quincy Ford (12) shoots the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Consol Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-2nd Round-Notre Dame vs Northeastern

Mar 19, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots the…

Mar 19, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots the ball past Northeastern Huskies guard Zach Stahl (33) during the first half in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Consol Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-3rd Round-Butler vs Notre Dame

Mar 21, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) blocks the…

Mar 21, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Pat Connaughton (24) blocks the shot attempt of Butler Bulldogs guard Kellen Dunham (R) during the final second of regulation in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at the CONSOL Energy Center. Notre Dame won 67-64 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-3rd Round-Notre Dame vs Butler

Mar 21, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots the…

Mar 21, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots the ball as Butler Bulldogs guard Alex Barlow (3) looks on during the first half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournamentat Consol Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-3rd Round-Notre Dame vs Butler

Mar 21, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) celebrates after…

Mar 21, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) celebrates after defeating the Butler Bulldogs 67-64 in overtime in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Consol Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Notre Dame Practice

Mar 25, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) signs autographs…

Mar 25, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) signs autographs prior to practice for the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Wichita State vs Notre Dame

Mar 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Evan Wessel (3) and Notre Dame…

Mar 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Evan Wessel (3) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) go after a loose ball during the first half in the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Wichita State vs Notre Dame

Mar 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24), guard Demetrius…

Mar 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24), guard Demetrius Jackson (11), and guard Jerian Grant (22) react during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers in the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Notre Dame won 81-70. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) works to…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) works to control the ball ahead of Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Zach Auguste (30) during the first half in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots over…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots over Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) during the first half in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots while…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) shoots while guarded by Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) during the first half in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) reacts during…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) dunks during…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) dunks during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) reacts during…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Notre Dame vs Kentucky

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after…

Mar 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Kentucky won 68-66. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Notre Dame

Feb 13, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey celebrates…

Feb 13, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey celebrates with former players Eric Atkins and Pat Connaughton and Jerian Grant after Notre Dame defeated the Louisville Cardinals 71-66 at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick kids away with player Pat Connaughton (24) following the 79-77…

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick kids away with player Pat Connaughton (24) following the 79-77 victory over Duke in the ACC conference opener on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014, inside the Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame. SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN via FTP

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

Notre Dame's Pat Connaughton (24) drives into an open lane during the mens basketball game between…

Notre Dame's Pat Connaughton (24) drives into an open lane during the mens basketball game between Notre Dame and Duke on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014, inside the Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame. SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN via FTP Notre Dame Vs Duke

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire