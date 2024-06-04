Bucks' Pat Connaughton to join Andy North, Michael Phelps and Matt Ryan in AmFam Champ celebrity outing

The American Family Insurance Championship rounded out its celebrity foursome on Tuesday by announcing Milwaukee Bucks forward Pat Connaughton will join two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North, Olympic hero Michael Phelps and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan for the annual scramble held during the PGA Tour Champions event in Madison.

Connaughton, who helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA title, is an avid golfer.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24), who’s injured, celebrates with his team in the final seconds during the second half of their game against the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The Bucks beat the Pistons 110-108.

The AmFam Championship, hosted by Edgerton native and Madison resident Steve Stricker, will be held June 7-9 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Stricker is the tournament's defending champion.

Previous celebrity guests to play with North over the years include Jack Nicklaus, Juli Inkster, Brett Favre, Mark Tauscher, Derek Jeter and the late Toby Keith.

The group will play in a 9-hole scramble on Saturday June 8 (the tournament's second round), teeing off from the 10th hole at approximately 2 p.m., following the final tournament group for the day.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks' Pat Connaughton to join Andy North's celebrity outing at AmFam Champ