Bucks, Pacers game sets hard-to-match sibling record

Saturday night’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks was a relatively nondescript 102-83 final in favor of the Bucks — except if you took a good look at the box score.

For the first time in NBA history, three different sets of brothers played and scored in the same game: Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Justin and Aaron Holiday, and Robin and Brook Lopez.

Familiar surnames

All three last names are well-known in the NBA lexicon by now.

Giannis led all scorers with 26 points. His brother, Thanasis, logged just under four minutes but managed to make one of his two field goal attempts.

Two of the Holiday brothers play for the Pacers (Jrue is on the Pelicans), and both Aaron (11 points) and Justin (9 points) started for Indiana.

The Lopez twins are grizzled veterans and finally wound up on the same NBA team in Milwaukee after playing together collegiately at Stanford. Brook scored 15 points and Robin came off the bench for 7 points.

What are the odds?

This is both a coincidental and statistical anomaly. What are the odds that two brothers play for the same NBA team, let alone three sets of brothers playing in the same game and all six of them scoring?

That might never happen again in an NBA game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped make history on Saturday's game between the Bucks and Pacers. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

