Bucks owner's daughter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo-Warriors rumors

After the Warriors played the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged pleasantries on the court.

The following day, the two-time NBA MVP denied that he was recruiting the Greek Freak to Golden State.

The story received enough attention that on Sunday, Mallory Edens -- the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens -- had the following exchange with TMZ Sports while at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game:

TMZ: "What was going through your mind when you saw Steph Curry trying to recruit Giannis?"

Edens: "I think that they're just friends. A respect for the game ... I don't think Giannis plays video games (laughing). I don't know, but ... "

TMZ: "Exactly. So he must be trying to recruit him for the Warriors, right?"

Edens: "I don't know. No comment. No comment."

TMZ: "Did you guys talk to Giannis afterwards, like, 'Hey Giannis, everything still good with us?'"

Edens: "I don't think we need to. He's loyal."

TMZ: "You're not worried about losing him to the Warriors when free agency hits?"

Edens: "Life is good in Milwaukee right now. They're winning. I think everyone's happy."

The Bucks (35-6) boast the best record in the NBA, and Giannis is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Things definitely are good in Milwaukee currently. Let's see what happens during the playoffs ...

