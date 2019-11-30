Bucks, Lakers stretch winning streaks to 10
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers extended their respective winning streaks to 10 games in the NBA on Friday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo again led the Bucks in a 119-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds, while George Hill contributed 18 points off the bench.
The Bucks are 16-3 and have a 1.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.
The Lakers continued to pull clear atop the west after a 125-103 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Once again, Anthony Davis (26 points and 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (23 points and 11 assists) led the way for the 17-2 Lakers.
Doncic delights again as Embiid guides 76ers
Luka Doncic put on a show again, contributing 42 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.
Philadelphia star Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds in the 76ers' 101-95 victory against the New York Knicks.
Trae Young had 49 points after going 16 of 28 from the field, but the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Indiana Pacers 105-104 in overtime.
Hassan Whiteside blocked his way into the Portland Trail Blazers' record books. Whiteside's 10 blocks in a 107-103 win over the Chicago Bulls was a franchise record.
Magic struggle
Orlando Magic's starters Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Khem Birch, Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz combined to go 16 of 49 from the field in a 90-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Anthony lifts Blazers
Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Trail Blazers' win.
Friday's results
Brooklyn Nets 112-107 Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets 110-107 Detroit Pistons
Toronto Raptors 90-83 Orlando Magic
Milwaukee Bucks 119-110 Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers 101-95 New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers 105-104 Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat 122-105 Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz 103-94 Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City Thunder 109-104 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 107-97 Los Angeles Clippers
Dallas Mavericks 120-113 Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers 125-103 Washington Wizards
Pacers at 76ers
The Pacers (12-6) and 76ers (13-6) are sixth and fifth respectively in the Eastern Conference ahead of their clash on Saturday.