Bucks at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Los Angeles Lakers will be breaking-in a brand new player on Wednesday night as they welcome new center Andre Drummond to the lineup. But the team they face on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks, is not a team known for taking it easy on their opponents, no matter the circumstances.
Yes, Drummond’s first game in a Lakers uniform will be trial-by-fire, facing off against reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. But while the Bucks are very formidable and are currently No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, they’re coming into Wednesday’s game a little banged up and the losers of their last three games. That includes their 24-point loss to the Clippers on Monday night, who were without Paul George. So perhaps the Lakers have a better opportunity to win than the match-up suggests on paper.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: March 31
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Spread via BetMGM: Bucks -9
Injury Report
LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out for the Lakers. Jared Dudley (knee) is also out for L.A. Bobby Portis (Health and Safety protocols), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Rodions Kurucs (abdominal strain) are all out for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks (29-17)
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Donte DiVincenzo
Jrue Holiday
Los Angeles Lakers (30-17)
Kyle Kuzma
Markieff Morris
Andre Drummond
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Dennis Schröder
This post originally appeared on LeBron Wire! Follow us on Facebook!
Related
Lakers news: Schröder turned down extension in '4-year, $80 million range'
Lakers news: Andre Drummond to play and start against Milwaukee