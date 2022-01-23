Bucks' Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon.

"It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."

The play in question began with Caruso skying for a dunk attempt, and ended with Allen ripping him out of the air with both hands, leading to a frightening fall.

Allen was ejected, and Caruso finished the game, but less than 24 hours later the Bulls announced Caruso fractured his right wrist during the play and will undergo surgery this week.

Alex Caruso fractured his wrist after taking a flagrant 2 from Grayson Allen Friday in Milwaukeepic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Allen's first Discord message, which is quoted above, was timestamped at 2:42 p.m. CT on Saturday. The Bulls announced Caruso's diagnosis at 2:43 p.m. CT. So it's unclear if Allen knew the full extent of the situation when he first commented.

In a second message, timestamped 2:44 p.m. CT, Allen also addressed the camera shots that showed him smiling in the aftermath of the play, responding specifically to a tweet by ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson that said him "giggling" was "pretty on brand."

"Also to this point, I stood at half court watching till he got up [to] see if he was okay," Allen wrote. "Then when I was back by our bench a teammate made a joke and I laughed. I wasn't laughing at the foul."

G3 Discord channel

Grayson Allen shares his side of story to fans in a Discord chat

Caruso said after the game that Allen didn't approach him to check in or apologize. Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered a forceful rebuke, too, calling for the NBA to explore further punishment for Allen.

Billy Donovan's full comments on this below



Called the play "really dangerous" â€” one that could have jeopardized Caruso's career. Cited Allen's history of plays like this, dating back to college, and called on NBA to look into further. Very passionate response https://t.co/FwL5ciU99M pic.twitter.com/MJ1qOdv1u9 — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) January 22, 2022

Since Friday, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer have publicly backed Allen.

The NBA announced Sunday it is suspending Allen for one game for "unnecessary and excessive contact" that resulted in "substantial injury."

