Bucks GM Jon Horst outlines what he's looking for in searching for a new head coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have begun a search for a head coach after dismissing Mike Budenholzer on Thursday after five seasons, which included winning the 2020-21 NBA championship.

General manager Jon Horst will be leading that search, and he spoke Friday about what that process might look like, what kind of candidates he’ll be looking for and if there is an immediate timeline for hiring a new head coach.

Q: The Bucks have won the most regular season games over the last five years and a championship. What is the standard a new head coach must meet?

Horst: Even from Day 1 of me becoming general manager, so a year before "Bud," we really talked about trying to establish a culture of sustaining success for a long period of time and being in a position to win championships year in and year out. We’ve done that. We’ve been in a position. We’ve actually won, which is incredible. Bud’s a huge part of that. And the expectation has evolved and grown over the course of time where we expect to be in a position each and every year.

From a regular season perspective, we’ve done some incredible things. And that matters. You care about the regular season. It’s really hard to win an 82-game regular season. It takes a lot to do that. And the playoffs matter an awful lot, too. I think ultimately, we just haven’t ended these seasons and these runs and these opportunities to contend in the way that we want or expect. And, those expectations have changed over the course of time. So this is an opportunity for us to go forward.

Q: Does a candidate need NBA head coaching experience or championship experience?

A: I don’t think so. That could change. This is obviously very early in what will be a thorough process. Very early in terms of time after the decision’s been made. This is a decision that was made relatively recently. We made this very quickly and then acted quickly; not make it quickly but we made it just a moment before we decided to communicate with Bud. So a lot of that is to be determined. I do know we’re excited to jump into a process. We’re going to evaluate, I think, all options, honestly. We have to make a great decision.

The first step was a really hard step, and you make that first without any preconceived notions or options and you make that for what it is. Now, the next thing is also really hard. We have to make a great hire and I don’t want to put any boxes around what that will be. I believe we will have a very attractive position. We have the best player in the world. We have a championship culture and organization. We have great facilities. I think we have great respect around the league.

So I think we’ll have a lot options. I’m just excited to jump into that process and evaluate all of them. And I think as we go through that then it’ll become clear what we think we need, what’s available, on and on. Right now it’s a little too early.

Q: Does that mean coaches from Budenholzer’s coaching tree, or Gregg Popovich’s in San Antonio, are in play? Is it fair to say that anyone is on the table?

A: Absolutely. And that's at this point, right? As we dive into the process and it evolves, obviously it becomes more narrow, but at this point, everything is and should be on the table. We're very much in a phase of gathering and collecting and who's interested and what that very large candidate pool can be and then we'll work from there.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst, left and then-coach Mike Budenholzer show off their 2021 NBA championship rings during ceremony at Fiserv Forum.

Q: What did you learn from the process when you hired Budenholzer?

A: So much. I believe we made the right hire. We are where we are today largely because of what Bud's brought and what we've been able to do as a partnership. So, I think the partnership in this thing means everything. You have to have someone that you can work with. That you can make big, hard, collective decisions together collaboratively.

The character of the person matters massively. I think we ran a great process last time and I think we learned a lot from that. There's things that we did last time we'll do this time. There's things that we did last time we won't, but I think more than anything, I learned the value of having a great partner. The value of having alignment and the ability to work day in and day out toward a common goal means everything.

And now the challenge and task will be to find someone that frankly brings a lot of the same things, but also can add ... to what we have, can bring a different view. I think that's where the refocus and re-energize opportunity comes. To look at this team in a different way and look at this opportunity in a different way and hopefully unlock some more potential with this team.

But that's not all going to come from coaching. I have to be better. We have to make better decisions at an executive level. Our players have to play better. From a performance area, we’ve gotta do a better job. So, it's across the board, this is not a "one hire fixes all" type thing. There's a lot of things that have to improve.

Q: When would you like a new coach in place?

A: One, the only thing that's positive about having this conversation today on May 5 is that it's May 5. Meaning that there is time. And secondly, it's way more important to make the right decision than it is to make a decision quick. And so, time matters, but getting this right is the only thing that matters. So, we will take whatever time it needs to do that.

Q: How much feedback might you take from Giannis Antetokounmpo or any other players?

A: They'll have a lot of input. When it comes to our guys, I really hope and expect them to have a role and a voice in the process. Their opinion matters to me. I know it matters to our ownership group. It's something that I trust and value. So as we go through the process, I think at the right time we'll make sure that a group of our players weigh in and partake in this in the right way and the right time.

